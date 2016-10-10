‘Make America ‘Grope’ Again’: Borrowed!

Words speak eloquently but images tell it better. They cause jaws to drop, eyes to pop and nose to shake. Take it or leave it images are like magic. And if you’re still in doubt just sprint into the loo, look yourself in the mirror and ask the Man in that object:

Who am I? And if still unsure listen to yourself as you speak.

Better still, you can pinch your face (Yeah, it hurts worse there) and look closely the image again. What you see is nothing different from the true likeness of you.

That’s how you look, that’s who you are and that’s what you’re made of—beautifully and fearfully crafted. How cool is that!

How do I do that Sir Gordon?

Stop being naughty my friend, you just did it.

Knew ye not that….the secret to wisdom dwells in the Holy Book?

Anyway, please permit me to quickly put on record, that the above phrase in parenthesis isn’t mine. I borrowed it from an anonymous author courtesy of mighty Facebook. I borrowed it because I find it so beguiling...

The phrase speaks volume. But perhaps what adds flavor or value to it is the word---‘Grope’ sandwiched between America--- the world’s super power and ‘Again’ which simply means recurrence of something.

I’m pretty sure the author didn’t mean-- taking America back to recession or the era when the nation witnessed its longest and deepest economic crisis –‘The Great Depression’ in the 1930’s. At the time, literally Americans groped in darkness with their hands searching for an exit door or an escape route. But grope as in fondling someone for sexual pleasure against their will.

On July 25, 2016 under the article “Another Convention Underway’ I wrote: United States will see one of its crudest presidential campaigns ever in her political history. And indeed that’s already developing. And it could be nastier in tomorrow’s debate.

How did we get here?

It’s a leaked video tape recorded in 2005. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen in that clip making vulgar remarks concerning women. The words could be described as disgusting prompting Trump’s wife Melania Trump to condemn her husband’s comments as: ‘Unacceptable and offensive:”

Meanwhile Trump’s chief surrogate former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani says: “There’s nothing that’s going to make him drop out”

He was reacting to growing calls by many republican members among them three of the GPO’s former presidential candidates for Mr. Trump to pull out of the race.

But Mr. Giuliani parried that away saying: “That’s wishful thinking. Trump is in it to win it.”

Since the resurrection of that video Mr. Trump had apologised. But his opponents believe he wasn’t remorseful. In part this is what he said:

“I’ve never said I’m a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone that I’m not. I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more than a decade-old video are one of them. Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am.”

But Trump being Trump, he changed gears right away and took a swipe at the Clintons.

“Let’s be honest, we’re living in the real world. This is nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we’re facing today. We’re losing our jobs, we are less safe than we were eight ago.”

I really don’t know which eight years Mr. Trump is talking about. But I guess he meant George W, Bush’s presidency.

“Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims,” Trump said.

Indeed the chips have fallen and everything appears ugly.

So I kid you not dear reader. If the latest video about Mr. Trump doesn’t sink the ‘Trump Ship’ with the mantra: “Make America Great Again’ then I don’t know what else could torpedo it.

In the meantime news mongers are mongering. The cable news networks, the social media, the blogosphere, the radio stations all of them have graced themselves with the news in the last 48 hours or so.

In my world, ubiquitous Eyes saw it first, always hungry to feed his unsatisfied needs. And from thereon he fed the mind what he’d chanced upon. It was like a treasure trove. They understand the rules of the game— it is simply ‘pass it on’. Always pass it on.

So the strange news didn’t end there. It became a telepathic movement. It moved from A to B from B to C and like a snowball it continued to cascade. Meticulous Mind known for his attention to detail--- carefully spent time to download the fat dossier .At this point the couriers were ever ready. It was marked: ‘Forward Download Dossier,’ to recipient by name Noble Heart.

Interestingly they all had something to digest. Something gargantuan!

O’ politics how crude you are. How elusive your ways can be...

Don’t you have a merciful heart? Why do you do the things you do?

You elevate the lowly and cause them to fall from grace to grass. It sounds bizarre, it looks bizarre and it seems bizarre to me but tomorrow the swords will be crossed again.