Dreaming Of Studying Alternative Medicine In Ghana:? Worry No More!

Worry no more for your dream is now a reality through Dr. Nyarkotey Alternative Medical College located in Dodowa, Akoto House a subsidiary of Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine in Cyprus. I want to share with you an important article written by Shannon Walker on the Top 5 Alternative Medicine Schools in USA.

While conventional medicine has its place in society; alternative medicine offers additional benefits that can supplement medical treatments and daily living. For instance, one may consider chiropractic instead of surgery to align the back.

There are a wide variety of nonconventional medical methods of treatment. For example, Naturopathic Medicine, Holistic Medicine, Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, Oriental Medicine, Homeopathic Medicine, Naturopathic Obstetric, Chiropractic, Qigong, Ayurvedic Medicine, Shiatsu, Massage Therapy and many others.

The biggest disadvantage to alternative medicine has been the variance of education to perform these specialized techniques. To remedy this issue, colleges, universities and specialty schools around the world have opened to standardized alternative medicine practices.

Schools that offer unconventional medical education fall outside of the realm of western medical treatments and education. There are a number of naturopathic institutions, colleges and universities in the US, that provide training in several divisions of medicine including Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral Degrees and also with many Certifications in Naturopathic Medicine, Holistic Medicine, Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, Oriental Medicine, Homeopathic Medicine, Chiropractic, and many others.

The purpose of this article is to discuss the top five alternative medicine schools in the United States. We will cover their area of specialty, their location, and the types of degrees and certificates each one has to offer.

#1 Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

Located in Tempe Arizona, Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences specializes in Naturopathic Medicine. Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences offers “Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine” (Naturopathic Doctor) or (ND program)—a four-year academic program. This program is split into three main sections. For the first year, students will learn basic medical science, which is very familiar to tradition medicine. Students in their second year will learn physical, clinical, and lab diagnoses with the introduction into naturopathic methodologies. In the third and fourth year of their naturopathic degree, focuses on naturopathic medicine theory and clinical practice.

#2 National College of Natural Medicine

The National College of Natural Medicine is located in Portland, Oregon. NCNM specializes in Naturopathic Medicine, Classical Chinese Medicine (Oriental Medicine), Acupuncture, Homeopathic Medicine, Naturopathic Obstetric / Midwifery, Qigong, Shiatsu and Integrative Medicine. The National College of Natural Medicine offers many Doctoral & Masters Degrees, and also many Certificate & Advanced certificate Programs of different durations in the above described “alternative medicine” field.

#3 American Institute of Alternative Medicine

“American Institute of Alternative Medicine” is a private Institute for the higher studies of “Alternative Medicine”, which is situated in Columbus, Ohio. Their Areas of specialty include Western Massage Therapy, Chinese Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, and Oriental Medicine. Courses of Nursing and Medical Assisting are also included as one of the major available at this Alternative Medicine School.

Naturopathic Pharmacy

#4 National University of Health Sciences

There are two campuses for The National University of Health Sciences. The first campus is located in Lombard, Illinois and the second campus is located in St. Petersburg, Florida. The National University of Health Sciences specializes in Chiropractic, Naturopathic Medicine, Acupuncture, Oriental Medicine and Massage Therapy. National University of Health Sciences offers Doctoral program in “Chiropractic and Naturopathic Medicine”, Master’s program in “Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine”, Post-professional, Graduate’s program in “Advanced Clinical Practice”, Bachelor’s program in “Biomedical Science” and Associate’s & Certificates program’s in “Massage Therapy and Chiropractic”.

#5 Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine

Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine is situated Larnaca, Cyprus. While this is outside of the United States, this college does offer a wide variety of online courses in Alternative Medicine. The Areas of specialty of this school in alternative medicine is “Holistic Medicine”. This school of alternative medicine offers many Diploma Courses in many different topics of “Holistic Medicine”, Degree of “Bachelor of Science in (Holistic Medicine) - BSc (HM)” and Degree of “Doctor of Science in (Holistic Medicine) - DSc (HM)”.

Many of the above schools provide brilliant professional career options in medical care. While researching which school will work best for you, make sure to research them well, tour their campuses when possible; and ask about venues for funding for your degree or certificate. A degree in Alternative Medicine offers you a competitive edge over those who do not have the experience and certification.

Why Choose Dr. Nyarkotey Alternative Medical College a subsidiary of Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine

Compulsory courses required (unless exemption is awarded):

Anatomy and Physiology

Pathology for Natural Medicine

Clinical Nutrition – Part 1

Herbal Medicine

Bach Flower Remedies

Naturopathic Medicine – Part 1

Energy Medicine and Bioresonance

Detoxification and Toxicology

Electives List:

Homeopathic Medicine

Su Jok Therapy

Iridology

Clinical Nutrition – Part 2

Naturopathic Medicine – Part 2

Holistic Psychology

Live Blood Analysis

Naturopathic Sexology

Urinalysis and Body Fluids

Sclerology

Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis

The Bachelor and Doctor of Science in Holistic Medicine consists of many separate modular courses covering a whole spectrum of health topics – each of these modular courses is a stand-alone and can be taken as an individual Diploma Course with Certification. This encourages the student to implement this knowledge-base in clinical practice as soon as they have completed each Diploma course, as they will have the Certification to prove that they have passed these exams for the said course.

The modular course structure based on distance-learning allows the student to work at their own pace while working elsewhere without having to disrupt family or working life. The student can even work while they are travelling as most of the course materials are in downloadable files that can be stored on the hard disc of the computer. There are hundreds of pages of reading material with each course.

There are also many interactive videos and documentaries to watch and you can even copy these directly to your laptop and watch them while on a plane. There are also hundreds of links to many other sources of helpful information – these courses have taken many years to write and develop and are at a cutting-edge level that is difficult to match.

The courses should ideally be taken in sequential order to benefit from prerequisite knowledge required to build on. The College and its courses have been accredited by the Pastoral Medical Association in the USA, and registered with the Complementary Medical Association (CMA) in the UK, as well as the Affiliation of Ethical and Professional Therapists (AEPT) in the UK. It also has obtained full professional board accreditation from the American Association of Drugless Practitioners in the USA.

Students in Ghana are eligible to be members of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG)

Expertise

It is very rare to find a College that takes all these modalities and more and puts them into a Doctor of Science in Holistic Medicine course – this is the essence of this course – you will not only be studying homeopathy or herbal medicine or naturopathy, but in fact you will study enough of each to be able to practice as a competent Holistic Health practitioner, dealing with many health issues that using only one healing modality will not be able to help.

Course Completion

To gain maximal benefit from your studies, it is recommended that the student plan to take at least two, but preferably three courses per semester (4 chronological months). There are a total of 8 Diploma courses required to complete the D.Sc (HM), making for approximately 1,600 physical hours of study. The average student should be able to complete all nine compulsory courses to be awarded the Doctor of Science in Holistic Medicine in about 12 – 18 months. A maximum of 60 months is allowed for completion for students with heavy work commitments.

If the Bachelor of Science in Holistic Medicine is completed, then the Doctoral degree can be began immediately without further ado.

Medical students usually study for just about 4,200 physical hours in the entirety of their course – most of the academic study is crammed into the first two years – they also have practical work on top of this. The Bachelor of Science in Holistic Medicine covers 9 courses which comes to a total of 1,800 hours (9 x 200 hours = 1,800). This means that 200 hours per course is equivalent to about 12 hours physical study per week.

If a student decides to go on to complete the Doctor of Science in Holistic Medicine, there will be a further eight courses to complete, chosen from the electives (8 x 200 hours = 1,600 hours), along with the dissertation of about 20,000 words. The Bachelors and Doctoral level will result in close to 4,000 hours of study which is what most medical schools cover.

Clinical Practicuum

Doctor of Science in Holistic Medicine students will have an opportunity to study with Dr. Georgiou at the Da Vinci Holistic Health Centre and will be able to get hands-on training in all aspects of the holistic healing arts. This will be the students opportunity to see the application of everything they have learned on real patients with real diseases.

There is also the flexibility of studying in other Holistic Centers closer to home, but these must be assessed by the College before being certified to accept students.

Take this opportunity for the low fees for Ghanaians compared to what the main college charges in Cyprus and Start your enrolment now at the College’s affiliate in Ghana by calling Dr. Nyarkotey on 0541090045 or pick a form at Dodowa Akoto House, Dangme News Office.

Dr. Nyarkotey Alternative Medical College

We say excellence in Training Alternative Medical Doctors.

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a Research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine –faculty lead- Holistic Urology, Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG). A registered alternative Medical practitioner with specialty in orthomolecular oncology, Prostate Cancer Policy maker and researcher. He can be reached on 0541090045. E mail: [email protected]