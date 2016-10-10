The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says claims by All People’s Party (APC) that its manifesto ideas has been stolen can only pass as a joke.

Spokesperson for the flag bearer of the NPP, Mustafa Hamid, says the Hassan Ayariga-led APC cannot be taken serious because they have no proof to back the plagiarism claims.

“That is a huge joke that should not be allowed in our body politic,” Nana Akufo-Addo’s spokesperson said on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Monday.

APC on Sunday released statement shortly after NPP manifesto launch that threatened to sue the NPP for plagiarising its manifesto ideas.

The statement signed by APC General Secretary of the party, Razak Kojo Opoku, said the NPP 2016 manifesto policies unveiled at the Ghana International Trade Fair on Sunday were replete with ideas the APC had already put out.

"The NPP leadership has exhibited highly gross academic dishonesty," the statement, describing the NPP as "Kalyppo People's Party."

However, Mustafa Hamid said on the Super Morning Show that Ayariga is only seeking to start uselss controversy.

“He thinks Ghanaians are stupid,” Mr Hamid said of Hassan Ayariga allegations.

More soon.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]