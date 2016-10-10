“Where there is a will, there is a way”. What does this idiomatic expression translate into to the understanding of the ordinary person? It means, “If one really wants to do something, one can”. Therefore, NPP and Nana Akufo Addo winning the impending election 2016 is within reach come 7 December 2016.

“Determination backed by action is the key to success” and believing in yourself as a can-do person also helps in achieving one’s dreams.

Today, Saturday 8 October 2016, while looking at my daughter attending to the needs of her three little children, with two of them crying at the same time, the question that popped into mind was, “can she successfully care for the three of them on her own”?

As I was cogitating about the question, an inner voice told me, “Yes, it’s achievable”. Immediately following that, it occurred to me to relate her seeming insurmountable problem to those currently faced by NPP and Nana Akufo to winning election 2016 and again, the voice said, “Yes, it’s achievable”

It only takes strategic planning to achieve one’s objectives despite the amount of scary hurdles to be placed or found in one’s way to reaching their objectives.

Among some of the problems currently facing NPP and Nana Akufo Addo and all discerning and suffering Ghanaians who desire for a change in government come 7 December 2016 are:

1. The NPP and Nana Akufo Addo have not enough funds to mount gigantic electioneering campaign.

2. The NPP and Nana Akufo Addo detest engaging in politics of lies and insults (propaganda) but the truth. However, some Ghanaians prefer hearing and listening to campaign of lies that they find more soothing to the ears than the truth which is said to hurt but in the end brings comfort.

3. Nana Akufo Addo is incorruptible but in African politics, corrupt people do easily cling to power longer as it is the ongoing situation in Ghana where the President is using State money to bribe traditional chiefs and others in his bid to cling to power.

4. The NDC have moles in the NPP who easily leak strategies to the NDC to cause frustration and distraction within NPP.

5. Some NPP people are complacent. They look at the ongoing harsh economic situation in Ghana to conclude that they will win the election hands down although that is not how successful politics or electioneering campaign is conducted.

6. Most NPP activists, sympathisers and the suffering people who wish for a change in government come December 2016 have chosen only to look up to only Nana Akufo Addo, Dr Bawumia, Mr Alan Kyeremateng and a few members of the leadership to go out doing tirelessly bold campaign to win the election for all but that is not the way it should go. It must be an “all hands on deck” process.

7. The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Commission itself are allegedly in bed with the NDC to rig the election in their favour.

Many were the questions and problems that came running through, or crossing, my mind, yet, the inner voice kept telling me, “Yes, it’s achievable” for Nana Addo and NPP to win the impending election 2016 and all it takes is to strategize.

Following that inner conversation, I quickly made it a decision to create a Facebook account where I can continuously be able to share views with friends to shape our minds on how best to help NPP win the election to liberate Ghanaians and the country from the ruinous corruption and mismanagement of the country by President Mahama.

Additionally, I shall be publishing my views on both the Ghana internet news portals and Facebook as well as posting recorded campaign messages.

What can you do to help NPP and Nana Akufo Addo win election 2016 for the ordinary suffering millions in Ghana to set us free from the shackles of economic slavery and financial constraints President Mahama has tied around our waist, wrists and ankles, if not our minds as well?

With selflessness, dedication, foresight and true love for one another, coupled with unrelenting determination to extricate ourselves from the economic rot and lawlessness going on in Ghana as we speak, “Yes, it’s achievable” that Nana Akufo Addo and NPP can win election 2016.

I call on all the fans of Rockson Adofo and many more to come to meet me on Facebook for intense discussions on politics, chieftaincy and many more.

Yes it’s achievable!

In the meantime, hear me speak on Ghanaweb and Modernghana. Simply visit one of the web links on same subject on Ghanaweb and Modernghana titled, “What a vital and must-hear recorded message” (http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/What-a-vital-and-must-hear-recorded-message-475112) and “What A Vital And Must-Hear Recorded Message to Ghanaian Electorates Going Into Election 2016! (http://www.modernghana.com/news/724890/what-a-vital-and-must-hear-recorded-message-to-ghanaian-elec.html), respectively.

After you have visited any of the two mentioned web sites of your preference using any of the above provided web links which were both published on Thursday 6 October 2016, then click on the following web link to access the message.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3z_t5nER5NbNnV4YllNSXFIak0

Once accessed, please do as is stated below, following the instructions in the very order as indicated.

To listen to the recorded message, please follow the following four steps.

1. Click on the highlighted web link. When it’s not found highlighted, then copy the link into your internet “address bar” on top of your internet page

2. Double-click on the "arrow" pointing downwards on your right hand side by the "sign in"

3. Click on "Download anyway"

4. Click on "Open" at the bottom of the page on your right hand side or “Rokson (9).m4a” on the bottom left hand side of the page after the download is complete and the recorded message will start to play.

