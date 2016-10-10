Nabdam Dam District Makes Strive In Development

The Nabdam District, one of the youngest Districts in the Upper East Region that was created in 2012 is making a lot of strives in its developmental agenda.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mrs Vivian Anafo, who disclosed this during the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Assembly held on Friday, mentioned the health, education, security and good governance sectors as some of the areas that had seen some significant development.

On the health front, the DCE mentioned the construction of Community –Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds at Gungwagre, Gane –Asonge, Zua and Nyogbare, which are all in completion stages with funds from the District Assembly Common Fund and the District Development Fund.

“The construction of 3-Unit Classroom Block at Yakoti and Kong-Daborin under the District Assembly Common Fund are all at the roofing and plastering stages respectively. Also the construction of 3-unit Classroom Blocks at Zimboug, Sakoti and Gundork under the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) are also at their roofing stages”, the DCE indicated.

In addition the DCE cited the construction of the Kongo Senior High School Wall and the completion of the Assembly complex which had been handed over by the contractor to the Assembly for use.

She stated that through a two day capacity building workshop, the heads of department in the District were trained on Programme Based Budgeting which would be collated to produce the 2017 District Composite Budget that would accelerate the development of the area.

On Employment, the DCE disclosed that 230 young people had been employed as Community Education Teaching Assistants (CETA) and Community Police Assistant under the Youth Employment Agency.

She lauded the efforts of Non-Governmental Organizations who have complemented the development efforts of the Assembly, particularly Afrikids Ghana, Child Rights Non- Organization for ensuring that children of school-going-age are sent to school.

The DCE who indicated that the Nabdam District has brighter future, entreated all the citizens from the area not to allow their political differences affect the development agenda of the area.

“Let’s all burry our political differences for the sake of the development of this young District which has a very brighter future to grow when given the needed attention needed”, she pointed out.

GNA