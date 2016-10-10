FLASHBACK: Awal Mohammed flanked by Peter Mac Manu and Sammi Awuku when he announced his defection

AWAL MOHAMMED, the top National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communicator in the Ashanti Region who had defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is living in fear after some hidden faces bombarded his mobile phone with threatening calls.

The former National Deputy Communications Director of the NDC Zongo Caucus claimed that he started receiving those threatening calls from unknown people the very day he crossed carpet from the NDC to pitch camp with the NPP.

“Some people, who I don't know in person, have been calling my mobile phone to threaten me since last night and I always cut their lines immediately they start to issue those threats”, Awal, who is very outspoken, said on Hello FM in Kumasi.

The former NDC man stated emphatically that his decision to leave the ruling political party is non-negotiable, stressing that the threatening words being targeted at him would not get him scared to stop campaigning for the NPP to win the polls.

He submitted that nobody influenced or pressurized him to quit the NDC for the NPP, stating that it is his constitutional right to join any political party of his choice therefore nobody could intimidate or threaten him on his choice for the NPP.

Awal also disclosed that some known NDC members have also been calling him on phone to plead with him to return to the NDC but he stressed that Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP can develop the country better so those NDC members should rather follow him to the NPP.

He said the NPP did not coerce him with any offer to join them explaining that, he only realized that the NPP has better policies for developing the deprived Zongo areas and the country at large, hence his decision to join them.

Awal whose exit from the NDC had generated hullabaloo in the ruling NDC in the Ashanti Region, stated that he is ever ready to take up any role the NPP leadership would assign him during the campaign process.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi