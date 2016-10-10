Veep Campaign For Votes

The Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur says the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will reinvigorate the mines of Anglogold Ashanti at Obuasi if retained in office in the December polls.

He consequently appealed to the electorate at Obuasi and its environs to vote massively for President John Dramani Mahama to revamp the mines.

According to him, the renaissance of the mines, which are not performing well lately, would go a long way to improve the lives of the people in the Obuasi Municipality and the country in general.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, who highlighted the numerous developmental projects undertaken by the Mahama administration, urged the people to vote massively for the NDC to continue its good works.

The vice president disclosed while addressing NDC faithful during the campaign launch of the NDC Obuasi East and West Constituencies at Obuasi on Saturday.

Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon, who doubles as the Obuasi West parliamentary candidate of the NDC, entreated the electorate in his constituency to vote massively for President Mahama to ensure development.

He stated that he would lead the people of Obuasi West to prosperity if given the nod.

MCE for Obuasi, Ofori Agyeman Boadi aka 'Zuba', who is also the NDC aspirant for Obuasi East, criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for doing nothing to develop Obuasi during its eight-tenure.

According to him, roads, schools, lorry parks, court buildings, among others, had been constructed by the NDC administration to improve the lives of the people of Obuasi, stressing that President Mahama deserves a second term in office.

Samuel Sarpong, former Ashanti Regional Minister, who was the guest speaker, said President Mahama was far ahead of Nana Akufo-Addo in terms of competence and experience so the electorate should re-elect him in December.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Obuasi, Ashanti