NDC Aluta Boys Release Seized Van



Snippets of information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that with the intervention of the Northern Regional campaign team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Alhaji Muniru Limuna, the Nissan pickup van reportedly seized by a group believed to be affiliated to the governing party called Aluta Boys, has been released to the party.

The vehicle bears registration number GN 3625-14, and belongs to the Tamale Central Constituency Chairman of the party.

The angry Aluta Boys allegedly seized the vehicle, claiming that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, had purportedly paid the self-acclaimed dancehall King Shatta Wale, a whopping GH¢150,000 to perform at his campaign launch in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The minister has however, denied paying for the performance of the musician, saying that Shatta Wale's service was hired by his friends.

The aggrieved NDC activists stated that they had been working for the minister for years but had not benefitted anything from him, only to hear that he had paid such an amount of money to a musician to perform for just some hours.

The NDC vigilante group revealed that the minister contracted them to build some gutters in the metropolis and had since not paid them for the job done.

Efforts by some party officials to cool down tempers of members of the group proved futile as they demanded that the minister pay them before they would release the vehicle to him.

Some few days ago the group clashed with some stoutly-built men who reportedly invaded where the vehicle was parked to forcibly take it away when the Aluta Boys purportedly tried to prevent them from taking away the vehicle, resulting in the damage of the widescreen.

It's not clear if the NDC vigilante group willingly released the vehicle to the minister or there was some sort of agreement between them.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE revealed that the NDC campaign coordinator who is also the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Muniru Limuna, appealed to the Aluta Boys to release the vehicle to the party.

The minister reportedly admitted that the members of the group had been very loyal to the party and that they had not been treated fairly as they complained to him and he assured them that he would do everything within his powers to make sure they were heard.

“These are the people who support the party and they put their lives on the streets to get the party going and they are not demanding so much. All that they need is recognition,” the minister was quoted as saying.

He appealed to all the party youth groups to contribute massively for the party to win the 31 parliamentary seats in the region and for the NDC to become victorious on December 7.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale