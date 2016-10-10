The campaign train for Lawyer James Enu, aka “homeboy” NDC parliamentary candidate for Tema west made a stopover at the Texpo market, spintex road for a one on one encounter with the traders.

“Homeboy” as he is affectionately called has made the tour of the markets in the Tema west constituency a priority.

He had also toured the community five and European markets in community earlier on in the week, to have first hand information on the state of the market, to listen to the plight of the traders, and together with them find solutions, with a promise to assist, if given the nod to represent the constituency in parliament.

The traders were very excited when they caught sight of the lawyer and his team, and didn’t hide their joy by waving and assuring him of their total support.

Lawyer James Enu, is the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress, and is poised to halt the dominance of the New Patriotic Party in the Tema West constituency.





Interacting with a trader