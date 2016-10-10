Elections 2016: Tijjaniya Muslims Against Political Extremism

The National President of Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana, Shaikh Zaeem Abdul Wadud Harun, has appealed to Ghanaians to shun what he calls "political extremism", as the nation prepares for general elections in December this year.

In the words of Zaeem Abdul Wadud, multiparty democracy is a healthy game of diverse ideas whose collective goal is the comfort of the nation. "Therfore, these elections should be regarded as another opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to democratic pluralism and national stability", he emphasizes.

The appeal of the National Tijjaniya leader is contained in a statement issued at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo region, where members of the Tijjaniya Sufi Order have converged for a general meeting to discuss issues of spiritual, national, and global interests.

Zaeem Abdul Wadud advises politicians to pursue their trade in the context of unity in diversity for national prosperity. This, he says, would help sanitize the political environment, promote national integration, and enhance good governance.

In the opinion of Shaikh Abdul Wadud, politicians are not only leaders but also servants of God. Indeed, they hold political power in trust of the masses and stand to be accountable to the Supreme Lord. They must, therefore, uphold the values of transparency, honesty, and equity to pass the Divine Test on the day of accountability, he substantiates.

Commenting on the significance of elections in democratic politics, the Grand Scholar describes them as means by which various political parties secure the mandate of the citizens to serve God and humanity.

He states that elections are opportunities of diversity not sources of animosity; they must be conducted in the supreme interest of the people and with absolute love for the country.

On youth, Zaeem Abdul Wadud expresses concern about their involvement in political violence. He observes that the youth are the best beneficiaries of stability and the worst victims of anarchy.

The National President of Tijjaniya Muslims in Ghana calls on the youth to resist any effort by any individual or institution to use them as firewood for political inferno.

Zaeem Abdul Wadud identifies the media as a powerful tool for consolidation of constitutional order. However, he states, when mishandled, the same media could constitute a weapon of destruction against democratic dispensation.

For this reason, the Tijjaniya Leader advises media practitioners to allow patriotism to rule their performance. Your ideation, your diction, your presentation, must all be constructive and promotive of peace, love, unity, and development of Ghana, he appeals to media professionals.