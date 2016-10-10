NDC targets 1 million votes in the Volta Region

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it is expecting about a million votes from the Volta Region in the upcoming general elections.

Some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), have said that the NDC will receive less votes in the region in the upcoming elections although it is their stronghold, since they have failed to develop the region.

But the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Francis Ganyaglo, has said the government has undertaken a lot of development projects in the region which will encourage residents to vote for the NDC to serve a second term in office.

Speaking to Citi News, the minister said claims of widespread apathy among voters in the Volta Region were untrue; and that the party is confident that there will be a huge turnout of voters who will vote for their presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The increasing demand for development by some chiefs and residents of the Volta Region , has triggered speculations of disaffection towards the party ahead of the election.

Francis Ganyaglo said, “John Dramani Mahama has not abandoned the Volta Region. We have had our fair share of development… when it comes to roads, it is amazing the number roads that we have done, some are ongoing and some are in the process of being awarded. When it comes to education infrastructure, we have our fair share.”

“Our chances are very bright and I am sure on that day, 7th December, the people will come out and show their appreciation to John Mahama. Our target as a region will be to have about 1 million votes as the difference between NDC and the next party. We are looking at an average of 96 per cent,” he said.

'I will never take Volta Region for granted'

President John Dramani Mahama recently assured the chiefs and people of the Volta Region that he would never take the Region for granted .

“Indeed, I shall never take any Region for granted. I pledge to ensure that the Volta Region gets its deserved fair share of the development cake,” he said.

President Mahama gave the assurance in a speech read on his behalf at a grand durbar of chiefs and people of Asogli State to climax this year's Asogli Yam Festival in Ho.

The assurance from the President was in response to a recent admonishing by Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the Region House of Chiefs to politicians against taking the area for granted.

President Mahama said: “Just as President Rawlings and President Atta Mills never forgot about the Volta Region, so shall President John Dramani Mahama never forget about the Volta Region.”

He said he would be the first person to admit that there is still a lot more to do in the region and gave the assurance that the area would see more accelerated growth in his second term as President because of the solid foundation he had laid for “real” growth and development.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana