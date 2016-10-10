NDC to launch braille version of manifesto today

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), will on Monday October 9, launch the braille version of its manifesto in Accra.

President John Mahama about a month ago, September 17, officially launched the party's election 2016 manifesto document in Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region without a braille version for the visually impaired.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the party's election 2016 presidential campaign, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, “the Braille Version will make the NDC Manifesto accessible to the visually impaired and reflects the commitment of the NDC and President Mahama to expand interventions and introduce additional social protection initiatives to benefit the vulnerable.”

President Mahama will interact with some persons with disability and present demonstration models of the motorized transport for physically challenged persons to the National Federation of Persons with Disability which he had earlier promised.

“Under the 'Consolidating Social Protection' section of the NDC 2016 Manifesto, President Mahama made a commitment to improve the mobility of the physically challenged and introduce them to economic activities using motorised tricycles,” the statement said.

The launch will take place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra at 2:00pm.

‘NDC manifesto not mere promises’

President John Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress' manifesto does not contain mere promises meant to entice Ghanaians to vote for the party.

According to him, the manifesto captures the unique plans of the NDC to move Ghana forward if given the mandate to serve for a second term.

“Our [manifesto] is not a catalog of lofty promises woven together to entice the electorates to vote for us as others want to do,” he noted.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at the Sunyani coronation park in the Brong Ahafo region when the party officially launched the manifesto on Saturday, President Mahama said the content of the manifesto were motivated by the party's vision that “speaks to the aspirations of our people while confronting our reality as a nation.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana