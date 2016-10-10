Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP,) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has said that claims by President John Mahama and the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it has constructed a 695-kilometer highway from the Tema Roundabout in the Greater Accra region to Kulungugu in the North-Eastern border with Burkina Faso are untrue.

Dr. Nduom, who is on a 5-day tour of Southern Volta, Northern, Upper East and West regions, told traditional leaders he conferred with that he plied the said roads on his way from Accra, and can confidently say that the claims by the President Mahama-led administration about an Eastern Corridor Highway are false and misleading.

He added that, the projects either did not exist or have been abandoned. The PPP leader explained that, almost all the roads are in deplorable conditions with small portions of the Dodo Pepesu Nkwanta gravelled.

The NDC promised to construct a national route which stretches from the Tema Roundabout and ends at Kulungugu of the North-Eastern border with Burkina Faso in 2012.

The road according to government will provide a shorter access to the Tema Port as well as help to improve contacts between natives of the Northern, Upper East, and Volta regions.

It was also to improve integration between Ghana and her neighbors such as Malians, and Nigerians among others.

But Dr. Nduom told the chiefs of Wulensi, Nyankpayili, Bimbilla and Tatale that political parties which have won power recently forget them after they win elections; and that it was important they give their votes and support to the PPP this time because it is a party of doers.

Dr. Nduom charged the people not be dissuaded by the NDC's stunts but rather look around and see how they have stagnated in their poor living conditions.

He decried the state of the Wulensi Yam Market, the roads coupled with the fact that there was no clinic or hospital in the area.

At Bimbilla, Dr. Nduom told the crowd that they voted for President Mahama in 2012 yet got poor roads, high electricity tariffs and high unemployment in return.

He asked the people to ask Nana Akufo-Addo to stand aside, and also retire President Mahama; and put him Papa Kwesi Nduom in office as the next President.

He later called on the Bimbilla Na, Yerenbolgona Yakubu Andani, where he sought his support.

“Roads from Hohoe to Bimbilla are bad. Claims being made about the Eastern Corridor roads are untrue. No roads mean no jobs or investments. This area produces yam yet there are no factories to add value to them. You should change government,” Dr. Nduom told the chief.

Meanwhile the Minister for Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, has announced the Eastern Corridor road will be completed in 2016.

The Bimbilla Na praised Dr. Nduom for the relative peace on his campaign and said the Nanumbas want peace and development contrary to media reportage.

“Youths must be educated to follow the peaceful electoral process and I hope my people will see your existing works and support you,” he said.

Dr. Nduom made a final stop at Tatale where teaming supporters and residents rushed from their homes to meet him at the GPRTU Cargo station late in the night.

He urged them to vote massively for the PPP to restore the once prosperous Ghana.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana