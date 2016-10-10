The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission (EC), are planning to rig the upcoming general elections.

The legislator, while addressing thousands of party supporters at the launch of the NPP's election 2016 campaign manifesto in Accra said, vowed that the NPP will ensure that plots to rig the election fail.

EC Chair, Charlotte Osei

“The NDC and the EC have planned to rig the upcoming elections, but when you look at all these young men gathered here, there is no way we will ever allow them rig the elections, never,” Kenney Agyapong said.

The outspoken MP who is known to have criticized the appointment of Charlotte Osei as the Electoral Commission boss earlier this year, added that “for those who have taken money and rented apartments in New Jersey [USA] and have sent their children and husband there so that even when Nana Addo [of the NPP] wins, she will make Mahama win, that will never happen.”

He called on party supporters to remain vigilant on election day, and police the various polling stations to ensure that thugs do not tamper with the electoral process.

“You should all be ready, on the day of the election, everyone should be there, when they [the thugs] come and they see you there, there is no way they can misbehave,' Kennedy Agyapong concluded.

‘NDC are masters in election rigging’

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, had earlier described the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party with a penchant for rigging elections .

NPP flag bearer, Nana Akufo-Addo

The NPP Flagbearer's jabs were in response to the NDC Running Mate, Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, warning Ghanaians to be wary of attempts at rigging from the NPP during an address at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking during his tour in the Ablekuma West constituency, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “what I know is that when it comes to rigging, they [NDC] are masters with a copyright in it. We will never do that, our party is very democratic.”

He further hailed the electorates apparent resolve to the embrace the NPP during the upcoming polls.

‘NDC plotting to rig elections’

Also in the Ashaiman constituency, the NPP has accused the NDC in the area of plotting to rig the upcoming elections .

The party’s Constituency Coordinator, Thomas Adongo, said the NDC has been victorious in the constituency over the years because “they have members who have been helping them to rig elections.”

But the Ashaiman constituency organizer of the NDC in a rebuttal described the allegations as unfounded. He said the party has set a target of 85,000 votes in this year's election, which will be realized come December 7.

“It is unfounded, that is why I say they are allegations. We win our elections from the polling stations. Why do we have to rig?” he questioned.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana