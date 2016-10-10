The Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has urged Ghanaians to vote out President John Mahama because he has failed to live up to the high hopes Ghanaians had for him.

In a retort to governing National Democratic Congress's (NDC) claim that the Presidency is not for experimentation or trial and error, Nana Akufo-Addo pointed out that the Mahama-led government has failed to deliver on its promises.

Speaking at a rally after the party’s manifesto launch, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “they [the NDC] have said the work of the President is not trial and error.

But we have tried him and he isn't right for us, shouldn't we change him? We have tried him and it isn't working well, shouldn't we vote him out. We tried him and what did he do for us?”

Nana Akufo-Addo further said to Ghanaians the NPP is “the only party capable of rescuing this country and preventing another four years of the government of John Dramani Mahama.”

NPP Manifesto Launch

“I am never going to disappoint you; we are going to do what we have to do to bring prosperity and progress to our country.”

He also pledged a peaceful campaign ahead of the 2016 elections assuring Ghananains that the only thing the NPP would be agitating for is “is fair, clean, transparent elections.”

“The NPP are looking for peace and the stability of Ghana. I can assure the Ghanaian people that the NPP that is going to be the source of any people it is not the NPP that is going to be source of any upheavals or disturbances in the country.”

‘The battle is the Lord’s’

Nana Akufo-Addo also said though his party goes to the December 7 polls against the well resourced NDC, which has unlimited resources to ostensibly buy votes, “the battle is the Lord’s”.

According to him, the Mahama administration has commenced the distribution of outboard motors, head pans, cash, cars, roofing sheets, laptops, sewing machines and many other goodies, all in a desperate attempt to influence the electorate ahead of the polls.

But Nana Akufo-Addo said notwithstanding the distribution of the goodies across the country, the NPP will still win the next general election because the battle is the Lord's.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana