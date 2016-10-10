Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 10 October 2016 08:06 CET

Council of Bureaux of ECOWAS Brown Card holds 33rd ordinary session tomorrow

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana National Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme is hosting the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of Bureaux of the Scheme in Accra from October 11 to 13, 2016 at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra.

Under the theme “The Relationship between the ECOWAS Commission and its Established Institutions and Agencies: The Case of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme”, the opening ceremony will be addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hannah Tetteh on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on the upcoming 33rd Ordinary Session, the Chief Executive and General Secretary of the Ghana National Bureau, Mr. Patrick K. Agyekum, said participants will include delegates from all the 14-member countries of the ECOWAS Sub-region, excluding Cape Verde and member companies of the National Bureaux.

In attendance will also include Commissioners of Insurance of member countries and insurance companies of member countries.

Member countries expected to attend the 3-day Ordinary Session include: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

