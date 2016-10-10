Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NPP News | 10 October 2016 08:06 CET

APC to sue NPP for plagiarising its manifesto ideas

By MyJoyOnline

The All People's Congress (APC) has threatened to sue the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for plagiarising its manifesto ideas.

A statement by General Secretary of the party, Razak Kojo Opoku says the NPP 2016 manifesto policies unveiled at the Ghana International Trade Fair on Sunday were replete with ideas the APC had already put out.

"The NPP leadership has exhibited highly gross academic dishonesty," the statement, describing the NPP as "Kalyppo People's Party."

The APC statement did not reveal when such a suit would be filed against the NPP.

Read full statement:
APC TO SUE NPP FOR MANIFESTO PLAGIARISM
The All People's Congress(APC) shall sue the ideologically bankrupt New Patriotic Party(NPP) for clear thievery of our 2016 Manifesto which was launched on Thursday, 6th October 2016.

The NPP leadership has exhibited highly gross academic dishonesty.

In fact, the now Kalyppo People's Party is a political group of KalypoIncompetence and academic idiocy.

...Signed...
Razak Kojo Opoku
APC General Secretary
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

