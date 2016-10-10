Today's front pages: Monday, October 10, 2016

NPP MEGA SHOW: IT’S DAVID VRS GOLIATH

Nana Akufo-Addo says President John Mahama and his NDC are using state resources to induce the electorate in order to remain in office.

STOP EMBARASSING YOURSELF – BAWUMIA TELLS MAHAMA

Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has advised President John Mahama to desist from making statements that he does not understand in economics and leave that to his economic handlers.

I SMELL NANA’S VICTORY – KUFUOR

Former President John Kufour has stated that the massive crowd that attended the rally after the manifesto launch of the NPP on Sunday is a clear indication tha the party will win the December 7 elections.

NPP: NEW ECONOMIC DIRECTION; SHIFT FROM TAXATION TO PRODUCTION

The NPP has outdoored a litany of policy prescriptions which the party says will lead to the development of an optimistic, self-confident and prosperous nation.

NDC WILL FALL LIKE GOLIATH – AKUFO-ADDO

Nana Akufo-Addo, describing himself as the biblical ‘David’ in the upcoming election, says he will champion the assault for the fall of President Mahama on December 7.

PAY FILING FEES TODAY – EC TELLS ASPIRANTS

All nominated candidates for the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections are advised to submit their banker’s draft in respect of their filling fees to the EC.

LOCAL INVESTORS LAP UP FIRST USD BOND

The subscription period ends Thursday, October 13, 2016, but the first ever USD –dominated domestic bond issued by government and targeted at investors resident in Ghana and Ghanaians abroad, has been well received, with bids rushing in.

TRADE WITH ECOWAS SURGES

The country’s non-traditional exports to neighboring West African countries have increased by about 5 percent, from $760 million in 2014 to $800 million in 2015, Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s latest figures show.

