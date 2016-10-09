The Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region virtually came to a standstill on Saturday, when the National Democratic Congress' parliamentary nominee, Ernest Norgbey, had his campaign launch.

Thousands of supporters and sympathisers of the NDC party poured out onto the street for the campaign launch.

Party supporters were clad in the party colours of red, green, white and black.

Party paraphernalia, posters, flags and huge and small bill boards were on display on almost every advertising space available on the streets of Ashaiman.

Thousands of party supporters and sympathizers who graced the occasion defied the clouds and subsequently the rains, and cheered on party bigwigs who addressed them.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in his address, noted that the NPP's continuous criticism of the NDC party’s infrastructure record is surprising because it is the same infrastructural development that is needed to propel the country into higher heights.

“The NPP is saying the massive infrastructural development that is being undertaken by the NDC is needless; yet they are rather going about promising heaven on earth in terms of building factories in each District and the provision of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.”

He said “I wonder why the NPP which is hoping to lead this country is rather the one going about challenging His Excellency John Mahama in terms of infrastructural development. If you say you want to put up factories in each District in this country, how will your dream materialise if there are no roads to convey both raw and finished products to and from the factory?” He questioned.

He said the NDC understands the issues affecting Ghanaians and has the people of the country at heart better than the NPP; hence their massive infrastructural development to ensure the provision of jobs for the people.

“If we do not build schools, hospitals, roads and buildings for our people, in which facility are you going to employ the nurses and teachers you are going about promising jobs when given power?.”

He urged the voters to ignore the promises of the NPP, saying they are not feasible without the NDC’s infrastructural development.

The NDC's Parliamentary nominee for the constituency, Ernest Norgbey, on his part assured the people that his policies are not going to be different from that of the national policies.

He said he would operate a more transparent and accountable administration when elected as the Member of Parliament for the area.

He urged the people to work hard to ensure the realization of the target of 85,000 votes.

Ernest Norgbey and NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

“My policies will not be different from that of national when elected. I will ensure our youth are given jobs, our sanitation problems are addressed and our roads fixed when elected” he maintained.

Background

The Ashaiman Constituency has since 1992 been occupied by the NDC, except in 2004, when the current MP, Alfred Agbesi lost the seat to the NPP's Enoch Teye.

Mr. Agbesi however returned in 2008 to reclaim the seat and has held it till date. He will however not be eligible to contest the 2012 polls after losing the primary.

