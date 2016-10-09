Researchers need to produce qualitative outputs - Dr Agyemang

By Paul Achonga Kwode, GNA

Nyankpala (N/R), Oct. 9, GNA - Dr Victor Agyemang, Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has called on researchers to conduct economically quantifiable work to rebrand the image of their organisation.

He said though the various institutes under the CSIR has been conducting numerous scientific research, its impact on society needs to be felt adequately to bring about the needed development desired by the people they were serving.

Dr Agyemang said this suggestion at Nyankpala in the Tolon District during the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Research Staff Association of the CSIR.

The meeting was under the theme: 'Climate change, food security and wealth creation in Ghana: contribution of science, technology and innovation' and largely attended by staff of the CSIR.

Dr Agyemang said the CSIR through its various institutes has developed 165 technologies which have contributed significantly to the development aspirations of the populace.

He said there is the need for the Council to refocus its scientific discoveries on human resource development stressing that 'we must widen our scope to focus on the sciences, mathematics and engineering for growth'.

He said only 800 scientific publications from Ghanaian scholars appeared in recognised international journals between 2005 and 2010 and urged them to strengthen their capacities on quality research to reposition the country at the international level.

Dr Stephen Nutsugah, CSIR-Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (SARI), said the contribution of the institute to research and the discovery of various crops varieties has significantly improved crop yields in the northern parts of the country.

He said there is need for CSIR-SARI to rebrand and sell their stories very well to the general public to ensure more funding for research.

He expressed worry over the continue brain-drain situation that the institute was facing saying: 'for the past years, many experienced scientists have been retired from active service while others have resigned and there are no replacements'.

Dr Nutsugah complained about poor conditions of service and the lack of logistics and funding for research as some of the reasons for the brain-drain.

He appealed to government to focus its policies on dry season farming and the cultivation of short seasoned crops to mitigate the devastating efforts of climate change.

Dr. Edward Yeboah, National President of Research Staff Association (RSA), said the fast depleting rate of soil and its nutrients coupled with the devastating effects of climate change was worsening poverty in rural parts of the country.

He said the country was abound with many strategies to wrestle the situation but needed commitments on the part of government to ensure the realization that dream.

