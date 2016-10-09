Ghana Australia Alumni Association outdoors new executives

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - New executives of the Ghana Australia Alumni Association have been inducted to serve Accra to serve a two-year term.

The executives are Mr Frederick Nsatimba, President; Madam Martha Osekua Lewis Koku, Vice President; Mrs Spendilove Frimpong, as Treasurer; Mr Gordon Adjei Okyere, Organising Secretary; and Mr Daniel Ninson, the Secretary.

Mr Nsatimba, in his acceptance speech commended the out-going executives for steering the affairs of the Association over the years, saying his leadership would create the right atmosphere for good governance.

He said his leadership would support every feasible project and encouraged the formation of special groups to have viable proposals in place so that no one is disenfranchised when grants are made available.

Mr Nsatimba said the leadership of the new executives have pledged to sacrifice and work hard as well as ensure transparency in all transactions.

He called on members to support the executives with their time, energy, creativity and dynamism to bring development to the Association.

Mr Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne, the out-going President of the Association, thanked members for their selfless support in directing the affairs successfully.

He said under his tenure of office, the Association was registered as a legal entity, develop a constitution, created a website and helped build the capacity of members through various training programmes.

Mr Browne pledged his support to the new executives, adding that he is available for advice to advance the development of the Association.

Dr Kwame Owusu, Chairman of the event, urged the new executives to work hard and develop effective plans and policies for the Association.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, in a speech read on his behalf, congratulated the new executives adding that the Commission will award 16 students with scholarships this year.

GNA