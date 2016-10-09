University of Ghana turns down more qualified applicants annually

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, says whilst the university continues to receive large numbers of applications for admission each year, many qualified applicants get turned down due to limited facilities.

'For the 2016/17 academic year, the university received a total of 40,435 out of which 25,295 applicants were admitted,' he said.

Professor Owusu said this, during the 2016 Matriculation Ceremony, to formally welcome newly admitted level 100 or first year students into the University

The university admitted students into programs on the Main Campus, the Korlebu Campus, the Accra City Campus, with others studying under the distance learning option.

Professor Owusu said for the sixth year running, the university made it possible for students who completed their West African School Certificate Examination in May this year, to enter the University in the same year of writing their exams.

'Again, the University took up the additional challenge of admitting students in the West African sub-region, who wrote their final Senior High School examinations in May, 2016.'

The Vice Chancellor said 'I salute the teams who worked hard to make this a reality.'

He urged the matriculants to strive for excellence saying 'in an institution like ours, students achieve excellence by having the right balance.'

Professor Owusu continued 'the amount of time you spend on your books should be balanced with social engagements and other forms of social learning.'

The Vice Chancellor also urged them to be critical of thought and not merely repeat what they are taught during lectures.

He concluded by reminding the matriculants that their primary aim at the university was to study hard and graduate successfully.

'Your loved ones have sacrificed greatly that you may enjoy the privilege of a university education. Honor their sacrifice by behaving responsibly, and making the most of this wonderful opportunity,' he said.

Out of 25,295 students who were admitted for the 2016/17 academic year, 20,621 were under-graduates and 3,691 graduate students.

Out of the number offered admission, 10,551 have registered, consisting of 7,611 under-graduate students and 2,940 graduate students.

The 7,611 registered under-graduate students consist of 3,841 males and 3,770 females.

With the 2,940 registered graduate students 1.702 are males and 1,238 are females.

GNA