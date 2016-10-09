Assist children with challenges, teachers urged

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Akwatia (E/R), Oct. 9, GNA - A two-day training programme for 120 teachers under the School Health Integrated Programme has opened at Akwatia.

The training is to enable the teachers to acquire basic skills for early identification of pupils with vision and hearing challenges or intellectual disabilities for early referral and treatment.

Speaking at the function, Mrs Getrude O. Ananse-Baiden, Country Manager of Partnership for Child Development, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), said the project is aimed at bringing on board all the school health programmes on one platform to run one comprehensive school health programme that could reach every child.

She said the project is being funded by the World Bank in collaboration with Global Partnership for Education and it is being implemented by Sight Savers, an NGO and Partnership for Child Development.

She said the project is being piloted in the Denkyenbuo District in Ghana and if proven successful it is expected to be scaled up to other districts in the country.

Mrs Ananse-Baiden said the project is expected to 'demonstrate the feasibility of integrated school health intervention, document the best practices in implementation of school health progrmmes and to identify the gaps in the implantation of school health interventions in Ghana'.

She said the project is expected to end up in deworming all pupils in the Denkyenbuo District, conduct eye screening services and provide free eye glasses to pupils and teachers who may require them.

Mrs Ananse-Baiden said the Denkyenbuo District was chosen for the pilot project because findings from Ghana Health Service indicate that the district is endemic for soil transmitted worms in the country.

