General News | 9 October 2016 21:36 CET

Highlights of NPP 2016 manifesto [Full Text]

By CitiFMonline

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), today [Sunday], October 9, launched its manifesto for the 2016 elections barely two months to the election in December.

The manifesto a 68-page document, titled 'An Agenda For Jobs; Creating Opportunities & Prosperity For All', spells out the vision of the party and it's Flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to transform Ghana if given the nod on December 7.

The manifesto focuses on building a strong economy, trade and industry, energy and petroleum, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure, natural resources, land, forestry and mining, science, innovation, technology and environment.

It also captures the party’s vision on education, health, social development, governance, corruption and public accountability, local government, security, foreign affairs, youth and sports, and tourism and culture and creative arts.

Click here   to download highlights of the manifesto.


By: citifmonline.co,/Ghana

General News

