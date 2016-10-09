Kufuor joins Kalyppo craze at NPP manifesto launch

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was today [Sunday], pictured sipping a Kalyppo drink at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto launch, which has been interpreted as his endorsement of the Kalyppo craze, which has caught up like wildfire particularly on social media.

The Accra International Trade Fair Centre, which was the venue for the launch, was awash with party paraphernalia and cartons of Kalyppo which has seen a resurgence following the recent social media storm.

A photo of the flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, sipping the drink with a straw went viral on social media after it was mocked by opponents.

The response to the photo was huge as officials and supporters of the NPP, posted photos of themselves drinking Kalyppo in a show of support for Nana Addo.

Others have taken the trend a bit further, taking pictures of themselves in some creative and humorous scenarios with the fruit juice, which have been dubbed the Kalyppo challenge and shared widely .

One of the traders at the Trade Fair Centre told citifmonline.com before the launch that; “I decided to sell Kalyppo here because I knew it will be highly patronised by party members. Every NPP member is now interested in Kalyppo because of Nana Addo.”

The NPP launched their manifesto and campaign on Sunday in front of thousands of supporters who thronged the Trade Fair Centre.

There were speeches from several members of the party including the former president, flagbearer Nana Addo, running mate Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen among others.

NPP Manifesto Launch

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana