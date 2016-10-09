Kpando NPP slams Roads Minister for propagating lies

The Kpando Constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) say claims by the Roads and Highways Minister, Inusah Fuseini that a 17-meter bridge has been constructed in the constituency as "blatantly untrue and misleading".

According to the members of them, no bridge has been constructed on the Agbenorxoe - Dafor road as commuters in the area endanger their lives using an old and weak bridge.

Speaking at a press confab on Friday, the constituency Deputy Communication Director, Carlos Billy Parku, expressed disgust at the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for refusing to refurbish Kpando township roads.

He added, "apart from the principal roads which were constructed long ago before Atta Mills-Mahama government over the past 8 years, Kpando township roads have never seen refurbishment or major construction as claimed by the President during his last State of the Nation address".

He also slammed the Member of Parliament (MP), Dela Sowah for presenting non-existing projects in her brochure dubbed 'Success Stories By Dela Sowa and President John Mahama' highlights what is said to have contained projects undertaken during the last four years in the Kpando constituency.

He, however, requested the NDC government to desist from feeding the citizenry with lies for political gains.

"We, therefore, wish to remind the President and his ministers that in order not to continue misleading and misinforming the citizenry of Kpando and the nation at large, they should account to the citizenry based on real, accurate and correct facts on the ground," Mr Parku stated.

He emphasized that due to the Municipal Chief Executive's poor performance, Kpando Municipality was ranked second to last nationwide and last in the Volta Region in the 2015 Annual Performance Evaluation of Regional Coordinating Councils and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies report.

The Kpando NPP Constituency Chairman, Ernest Quist said the municipality has witnessed less development due to a prolonged feud between the MP and MCE.

"There is a huge dichotomy between the MP and the MCE, I have no doubt in my mind that the abysmal performances of the municipality are as a result of the misunderstanding between the two," he said.

"I wish to appeal to both parties to settle their differences and work as the team to develop the municipality," he said.

Joy News visited the Kpando Zongo community which is said to have been provided an ultramodern sanitary facility as contained in the MP's brochure and found an old and dilapidated facility that have been serving the community for over 2 decades.

Musa Bashiru who is the caretaker of the old sanitary facility explained that the MP promised to build an ultramodern sanitary facility for them.

"The MP promised to construct a new sanitary facility for us and has brought some building materials to the site, but the project is yet to commence", he explained.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News