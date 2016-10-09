Kufuor endorses Kalyppo challenge

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor treated himself to a box of Kalyppo fruit drink during the 2016 manifesto launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the International Trade Fair Center in Accra.

Sitting in between the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his running mate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Ghanaian leader sipped the drink while he concentrated on a speech delivered by a functionary of the party at the event.

Statistics have it that sale of the drink has picked after an image of Mr Akufo-Addo sipping the drink while on a campaign tour went viral on social media especially Facebook.

Some critics of the NPP ridiculed the picture saying the three times presidential candidate is patronising a drink that could put his health at risk.

NPP faithful stood by their leader triggering what has become #Kalyselfie on social media particularly on Facebook and Twitter.

Dr Bawumia, acting National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay and acting General Secretary, John Boadu joined the craze clutching their drink.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com