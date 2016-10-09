Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo describing himself as biblical “David” in the upcoming election, says he will champion the assault for the fall of President Mahama on December 7.

Nana Akufo-Addo says although the President has state resources to his advantage in the campaign, the “battle is going to be the Lord’s.”

"They have more outboard motors, more roofing sheets, more laptops, more sewing machines to give away, but the battle is the Lord’s.

“They have more giant-sized billboards than us, but the battle is the Lord’s. In truth, however, fellow Ghanaians, we are many and they are few and the battle remains the Lord’s,” he stressed.

The NPP has accused the incumbent of using state resources in their campaign which they say amounts to vote-buying.

Addressing party supporters, members of the diplomatic corps, the media and other party functionaries at the party’s 2016 manifesto and campaign launch Sunday, the NPP leader said, “They have more money than us, but the battle is the Lord’s.”

It is Nana Akufo-Addo’s prayer that God will deliver Ghana from Mahama’s bad governance as it happened to the Israelites.

He assured Ghanaians that the party delivered a lot in terms of economic and infrastructural developments during President John Agyekum Kufuor administration and “will take us to a higher level under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“Tell them, it doesn’t matter if they have never voted NPP or have regularly voted NDC. Tell them that this is a battle to save Ghana.”

The three-time presidential candidate of the NPP quoted 1 Samuel 17: 45-47:

45 Then David said to the Philistine, “You come to me with a sword and with a spear and with a javelin, but I come to you in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. 46 This day the Lord will deliver you into my hand, and I will strike you down and cut off your head. And I will give the dead bodies of the host of the Philistines this day to the birds of the air and to the wild beasts of the earth, that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel, 47 and that all this assembly may know that the Lord saves not with sword and spear. For the battle is the Lord's, and he will give you into our hand.”

He implored all party supporters to "make sure our message is heard loud and clear from Axim to Aflao, and from Accra to Paga" and "spread the message of the NPP."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim