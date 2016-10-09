The flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the 2016 general election, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says although his party goes to the December 7 polls with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) that has unlimited resources to ostensibly buy votes, “the battle is the Lord’s”.

According to him, the Mahama administration has commenced the distribution of outboard motors, head pans, cash, cars, roofing sheets, laptops, sewing machines and many other goodies, all in a desperate attempt to influence the electorate ahead of the polls.

But Nana Akufo-Addo said notwithstanding the distribution of the goodies across the country, the NPP will still win the next general election because the battle is the Lord's.

Speaking at the NPP's 2016 manifesto launch at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, he said of the NDC, “we are faced with unrestrained and unprincipled access to state resources with apparently unlimited cash, who has confidence that that they can buy you vote. If they cannot, they will try to bully you. This is the opponent we have in this election.”

The NPP flagbearer also referred to the NPP as the Biblical David and NDC as the Goliath.

He quoted 1 Samuel 17: 45 in which David gave encouraging words to his followers to demystify the perceived might of his opponent, Goliath.

David said to the Philistine, “You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the Lord Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel (Ghana), whom you have defied. This day the Lord will deliver you into my hands, and I'll strike you down and cut off your head. This very day I will give the carcasses of the Philistine army to the birds and the wild animals, and the whole world will know that there is a God in Israel (Ghana). All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves; for the battle is the Lord's, and he will give all of you into our hands.”

Nana Akufo-Addo entreated NPP supporters and sympathizers to be resolute in their campaign as the words and success of David will manifest for NPP after the December 7 polls.

He added that, “they have more money than us, but the battle is the Lord's. They have more outboard motors, more roofing sheets, more laptops, more sewing machines to give away but the battle is the Lord's. They have more giant sized billboards than us, but the battle is the Lord's.”

