The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will build ten (10) landing sites in various fishing communities along the country's coast.

According to the party, the plan is part of its major vision to transform Ghana's fishing industry if it is voted into power in the December polls.

The focal person for the NPP's agric ahead of the 2016 elections, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, at the party's manifesto launch, said the NPP will develop a sustainable fisheries sector by making available the necessary tools and facilities for fisher folks in Ghana's fishing communities.

Speaking at the party's 2016 manifesto launch in Accra, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, added that, the NPP will ensure a transparent and effective delivery of premix fuel to fisher folk as well as eliminating pair trawling and other illegal fishing methods to ensure a vibrant fishing industry.

“We shall develop an effective and sustainable fisheries sector by ensuring the availability and effective distribution of premix fuel to the fisher folk. We will eliminate import duties for fishing equipment. We will also rigorously enforce the laws against pair trawling and other illegal fishing methods. Top of the agenda for fisheries will be the programme of building landing sites and storage facilities,” she added.

According to her, the facility will be built at locations including Cape Coast, Teshie, Nungua, Axim, Keta, Ada, Senya Breku, Jamestown and Winneba.

'Poultry and veterinary products'

On the poultry industry, she said the NPP will collaborate with the private sector to improve access to credit to expand production, so they can make profits from their businesses.

The NPP parliamentary aspirant for Krowor constituency, Elizabeth Quaye, added that the NPP will support farmers to reduce post-harvest loses by ensuring guaranteed buying for their products.

She said an NPP government will do this through capitalizing on government's purchasing power to ensure that food purchased with government funds are purchased from local farmers especially under projects such as the school feeding programme.

-citifmonline