The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has promised to establish a Zongo Development Fund to regenerate Zongo communities across the country.

According to Dr. Mahamadu Bamumia, who announced this at the party's policies at its manifesto launch in Accra, the fund will be used to invest in education, sanitation and healthcare in Zongo communities.

“The NPP will establish a Zongo development fund. This will be the first time in the history of Ghana that we are going to establish a Zongo development fund. The fund is designed to help regenerate and review our zongos. Residents in the mostly densely populated zongos are impacted by business activities, social conditions and effluence that are unique which requires special attention. Over the years however, these communities have been left behind in development planning. The residents and their needs have been poorly identified leading to inadequate and sometimes inappropriate interventions in the social services and physical infrastructure.”

“Our Zongo development fund is aimed at regenerating and reviving these communities and the fund will invest in education and training and development within the Zongos improve infrastructure within the Zongos targeting health, sanitation, supporting local business and centres of cultures and arts and in community policing and security. Zongos are vibrant places, they are communities with opportunities in local culture, specialty foods and tourism that if properly invested in, and harnessed can create jobs and economic growth at the community level” Dr. Bawumia added.

He also announced that, the NPP plans to restructure the Savannah Development Authority (SADA), to benefit residents in the three regions in the North.

Dr. Bawumia said the Mahama-led government has supervised what he described as the “the thievery of a total of 300 million cedis given to SADA.”

The party among other things, has listed seven major initiatives it plans to use to transform the economy of Ghana, in the 2016 manifesto.

-citifmonline