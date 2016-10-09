Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has stated that the New Patriotic Party is ready to take over Ghana and move it to another level.

“We are determined and ready to take over the reins of government of Ghana and steer it once more to the height of development and prosperity as we once did,” Mr. Kufuor said this during the NPP's 2016 manifesto launch at the Trade Fair site in Accra on Sunday October 9.

He added that “indeed, our mission this time will be to accelerate the nation's development into the mainstream of developed countries of the world on sustainable basis.”

Mr. Kufuor added that the NPP under an Akufo-Addo government will create numerous jobs to create wealth for the country's citizens.

“We need to create jobs and create wealth because there is nowhere that poverty has been used to conquer poverty. We believe in creation of wealth. That is what the NPP is about.”

Below are highlights of the NPP manifesto

*The NPP government will restore in full Teacher and Nursing trainees allowances in the first quarter in office.

*The next NPP government will build an Accident and Emergency center in Takoradi.

*The next NPP government will increase the amount of loans under the student loan scheme and restructure to streamline its administration to enhance recovery of the loans.

*The next NPP government will pass a legislation to ensure that at least 20% of road contracts awarded to foreign contractors to be sub contracted to local contractors.

The next NPP government will construct a new harbours at James Town and Keta.

*The next NPP government will immediately right after assumption of office reduce taxes on electricity tarrifs to provide immediate relief to households and industries.

*The next NPP government will pass a legislation to require that at least 70% of all Government of Ghana taxpayer-financed contracts and procurements be executed by local corporate entities and 30% out of this 70% of the contracts should be awarded to businesses owned by women, people with disabilities and those businesses established under the YEF.

*The NPP government will be working with District Assemblie to exempt Kayayei from taxes and market tolls right after assumption of office.

*The next NPP government will bring back the book and research allowances for lecturers and in addition establish a research fund to facilitate further research and innovation works.

-starrfmonline