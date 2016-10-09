Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 9 October 2016 19:41 CET

Mahama Can’t Teach Me Any Lesson In Patriotism – Nana Addo

By Daily Guide

NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at President John Mahama, saying the NDC flagbearer cannot teach him any lesson in Patriotism.

According to him, his commitment and passion towards Ghana is total and unquestionable.

The former attorney general made the comment in reaction to claims by the President that he (Akufo-Addo) only sees crisis in spite of the progress Ghana is making under his leadership.

Addressing NPP supporters at the party's manifesto launch at the Trade Fair Center in Accra, the three-time flagbearer said the President has no idea how Ghanaians are suffering under his government.

“The President makes the breath-taking claim that the economy is not in crisis, he says those who say the economy is in crisis have bad eyes and are not patriotic.

“…Well let me state here and unequivocally clear that John Dramani Mahama cannot teach me any lesson in patriotism, my whole form and believe in Ghana is total,” he stated.

Nana Addo also alleged that the only people experiencing riches and wellbeing in Ghana currently, are the friends and family of the President.

He noted that the NDC government appears to be struggling with the implementation of the various social intervention programs started by the erstwhile Kufuor government because they do not believe and understand them.

-starrfmonline

By: Ik Godson
