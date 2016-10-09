Download The Full Text Of NPP 2016 Manifesto

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says Ghana is in a crisis created and sustained by the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He bemoans the harsh economic condition which he says is worsening by the day and not giving Ghanaians any hope.

Nana Akufo-Addo who says he has dedicated his life to public service to change Ghana for good added that when voted into office, “I will be committed to a different kind of government, one that governs in the national interest, not for private gain.”

The former Attorney General under the Kufour administration said he stand for the ordinary Ghanaian whose trust has been betrayed by the Mahama government.

These and more are included in Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision for Ghana contained in the highlight of NPP’s manifesto which was launched on Sunday, October 9, 2016, at the International Trade Fair Center in Accra.

The party also officially launched its campaign in a bid to win the upcoming December polls.

Click here to access the full text of the 2016 manifesto

-myjoyonline