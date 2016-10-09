Nana Akufo-Addo has described himself as the modern “David” of Ghana's politics who will lead the onslaught on John Mahama, whom he described as Goliath – a giant Philistine warrior.

According to Ghana's main opposition leader, Mahama has state resources at his disposal going into the December 7 elections, but he has no doubt the “battle is going to be the Lord's.”

“They have more money than us, but the battle is the Lord's,” the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) told a teeming crowd of the party's supporters at the 2016 manifesto and campaign launch in Accra, Sunday.

Nana Addo said God will deliver Ghana from bad governance under Mahama just as He did for the Israelites when the Philistines led by Goliath attacked them.

“Tell them the NPP did it under President J.A Kufuor and the NPP will take us to a higher level under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Tell them, it doesn't matter if they have never voted NPP or have regularly voted NDC. Tell them that this is a battle to save Ghana,” the three-time presidential candidate of the NPP said.

He added: “For the battle is the Lord's, and He will give you into our hands (1 Samuel 17: 45-47). They have more outboard motors, more roofing sheets, more laptops, more sewing machines to give away, but the battle is the Lord's.

“They have more giant-sized billboards than us, but the battle is the Lord's. In truth, however, fellow Ghanaians, we are many and they are few and the battle remains the Lord's.”

Nana Addo has therefore entreated all supporters of the NPP to go all out and “spread the message of the NPP” to the electorate to deliver victory for the party.

“We must make sure our message is heard loud and clear from Axim to Aflao, and from Accra to Paga,” the former foreign affairs minister said.

The NPP becomes the fourth party to unveil its manifesto after the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the All People’s Congress (APC).

-starrfmonline