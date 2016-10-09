Mammoth rally as NPP enters Part 2 of manifesto launch

Thousands of New Patriotic Party supporters have invaded the precincts of the Trade Fair Centre for a mammoth rally and part two of the NPP manifesto launch in Accra.

Part one of the manifesto launch is over. Party leaders, Alan Kyeremanten, Hajia Alima Mahama, Maxwell Lugudor, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo took turns with promises of what they say are solutions to nagging challenges facing the country.

Part one was meant for the consumption of few accredited people, including civil society groups, representatives of political parties. Now the 'elitism' is over. It is time for a mass rally.

From the African Lake side of the Trade Fair overlooking the La Palm beach to the Kpogas furniture end of Trade Fair heading towards 37, is covered by a sea of human beings clad in a red white and blue colours.

It is a mammoth crowd, similar to pilgrims in Mecca but the atmosphere is different. It is a festival atmosphere now with every inch of space covered and a deafening shout of change is coming.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com