Mahama Cannot Teach Me Lessons In Patriotism - Akufo-Addo

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected accusations from President Mahama that he enjoys economic doomsaying because he is unpatriotic.

"Let me state emphatically, John Dramani Mahama cannot teach me any lessons in patriotism. My love for and belief in Ghana is total," he said at the launch of the NPP's 2016 manifesto at the International Trade Fair Center in Accra, Sunday.

President John Mahama while on the campaign trail in the Brong Ahafo region last Friday criticised the NPP for its constant refrain that Ghana is in crisis.

"...when somebody sits and says the economy is in a crisis you fail to understand where he is seeing that crisis. He probably has some lens that sees crisis where crisis does not exist.

President Mahama believes the NPP has a gleeful posture about the challenges the economy faced under his tenure.

He expressed disappointment in the NPP's failure to appreciate the progress Ghana is making evidenced by a Moody's review of the economy.

Moody' recently reviewed the health of the economy from B3 with a negative outlook to B3 with a positive outlook.

But the NPP flagbearer remarked, “The president says that those who say the economy is in crisis are unpatriotic. Let me state clearly and without any equivocation that John Dramani Mahama cannot teach me any lessons in patriotism.”

"I don't know how you can be happy when your economy is being downgraded. I mean don't you have a sense of patriotism?"

But without listing his credentials, Akufo-Addo pointed out that Mahama's patriotism is inferior to his.

