NPP manifesto: Zongo Development Fund to develop Muslim communities

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to establish the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) to develop Muslim communities across the country if it wins power in December.

The opposition party believes Muslim dominated communities – popularly called zongos – can be viable tourist attractions when a deliberate effort is made to develop them.

NPP Vice Presidential candidate for the 2016 elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced the policy during the party’s manifesto launch at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on Sunday.

He said zongos are vibrant communities with opportunities in local culture, specialty foods and tourism that if properly invested in, and harnessed can create jobs and economic growth.

“This will be the first time in the history of Ghana that we are going to establish a Zongo development Fund. The fund is designed to help regenerate and review our zongos.

“Residents in the most densely populated zongos are impacted by business activities, social conditions and effluence that are unique which require special attention. Over the years, however, these communities have been left behind in development planning," he said.

“The residents and their needs have been poorly identified leading to inadequate and sometimes inappropriate interventions in the social services and physical infrastructure,” he told hundreds of party supporters at the event.

According to him, the policy will not be funded by a new revenue stream but existing funds will be channeled towards the ZDF.

“Our Zongo development fund is aimed at regenerating and reviving these communities and the fund will invest in education and training and development within the Zongos improve infrastructure within the Zongos targeting health, sanitation, supporting local business and centres of cultures and arts and in community policing and security,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]