'Mr. President stop embarrassing yourself in economics' - Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice-Presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says President John Mahama's display of economic understanding is getting embarrassing.

He says Mahama has misinterpreted international Credit Ratings Agency Moody's latest rating of the health of the economy which is now considered B3 with a positive outlook.

It had been rated B3 with a negative outlook in March 2015, a tag that has lasted for 18 months.

“Economic mismanagement and corruption have resulted in Ghana turning to the IMF for a bailout. Ghana’s sovereign credit rating has been downgraded from B+ positive. Without oil, Ghana was being rated at B+ Positive under the NPP.

"We’ve now come down with oil under the NDC and John Mahama to B – (negative) with a stable outlook in 2016 with oil. In fact, International Credit Ratings Agencies like Moody’s, Fitch, Standard and Poor’s, now have basically the same credit rating for Ghana," Dr Bawumia said.

The news of a revised outlook for Ghana's economy has been hailed by government as a sign of economic progress.

"We have fought to try and restore confidence in the economy," the President pointed out while on the campaign trail in the Brong Ahafo region last Friday.

He criticised the opposition for deliberately ignoring the Moody's report and urged the opposition to swallow their pride and admit progress.

"They were happy when we were being downgraded now the same Moody's upgrades us and an opposition leader says Moody's does not know what it is talking about," President Mahama said.

The President also stressed that the constant refrain from the NPP that the economy is in crisis is a fabricated mischief.

"...when somebody sits and says the economy is in a crisis you fail to understand where he is seeing that crisis. He probably has some lens that sees a crisis where crisis does not exist".

Seizing an opportunity to respond to the President at the launch of the NPP 2016 manifesto, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is a former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana insisted that the revision by Moody's is not an upgrade of the economy.

He said the economy is still rated B- as it has been since 2015. The difference now is that the future looks positive.

“The recent revision of Ghana’s Outlook from B/Negative to B- Stable, which is the equivalent of the B-3, has resulted in a misinterpretation by the NDC government and President Mahama that Ghana’s credit ratings has been upgraded. This is in fact not the case. Moody’s did not upgrade Ghana’s rating. Ghana’s rating under Moody’s is still B/Negative.

"It is only the outlook that has been revised, and that is not equivalent to a rating upgrade. Sometimes one wonders whether they don’t read or they don’t understand. So, let me give Mr. President a free piece of advice. Mr. President, please desist from embarrassing yourself by stating that Moody’s has upgraded Ghana. Your economic management team should explain that difference to you,” he jabbed.

“The Mo Ibrahim 2016 report on governance shows that on virtually all key indicators such as safety and the rule of law, human rights, economic opportunities, infrastructure, human development, business environment, health and public management, all these indicators, Ghana is worse off today than it was ten years ago. The IMF in its recent review of the Ghanaian economy has warned that Ghana is on the brink of a financial and economic crisis.

“Notwithstanding this abysmal record, President John Mahama is actually asking Ghanaians where the economic crisis is. He is clearly out of touch. Mr. President the economic crisis is out there if you care to look out of the Flagstaff House,” the former deputy governor of the Central Bank said.

Drawing attention to the NPP's record in government, Dr Bawumia said without oil, Moody rated the economy as B plus positive in 2008 when the party lost power.

But despite proceeds from oil, the economy under Mahama is categorised as B3 minus with stable outlook.

He said if President continues to insist that economic crisis is an imagined creation by the NPP, then he is "clearly out of touch".

The "economic crisis is everywhere except the Flagstaff House", he jabbed.

