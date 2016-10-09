Party sympathiser donates 20 cartoons to NPP manifesto launch

A sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated 20 cartons of the Kalyppo fruit drinks to the party's campaign.

This was disclosed by Alan Kyeremanteng during the party's launch at the International Trade Fair Center, Saturday.

picture of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sipping on a fruit juice has set off a social media craze that has shown no sign of abating.

Social media active youth and supporters of the party have been uploading pictures mimicking the act.

As a sign of how far the craze has traveled involves how acting NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, not known to social media has joined the frenzy.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com