Youth in Akwatia pledge violent free elections

Akwatia (E/R), Oct. 9, GNA - The youth activists of five political parties in the Akwatia constituency of the Eastern Region have resolved to promote political tolerance and ensure violent free elections.

They also pledged to conduct their campaigns devoid of hate speech and derogatory statements and utterances.

They declared their intentions in a communiquÃ© issued at the end of a three - hour engagement of the National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE) with political activists of the Akwatia constituency at Akwatia.

The political parties that took part in the dialogue include the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People's Party (CPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP) and the Nation Democratic Party (NDP).

They promised not to invade any rally or campaign of political competitors and to conduct all political activities in line with the content of the constitution of Ghana and the political parties code of conduct.

They also pledged to adhere to the C194 in respect to the rules and regulations guiding the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The NCCE engagement with the political party youth activists was held under the theme 'Empowering the Youth to stand up for Ghana for a peaceful election 2016' in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency and was sponsored by the European Union.

It was attended by 40 representatives of the five political parties.

Films on consequences of electoral violence in some African countries were screen for participants to witness what had occurred in other political jurisdictions.

Mr Asante Kissi, the District Electoral Officer, said it is incumbent on all to ensure that the December 7 is very peaceful.

He said previous election violence had earned Akwatia a bad name and expressed the hope that a peaceful election this year would erase the bad impression.

Mr Kissi called on political parties to get copies of electoral laws C194 and use it to educate their agents to strictly abide by the laws since anyone breaking any law will be dealt with by the security agencies.

ASP Francis Aboagye, the Akwatia District Police Commander, called on political parties to be guided by the Public Order Act since the Police were ready to ensure peace and protect law -abiding citizens.

Mr Alex Sackey, the Eastern Regional Director of NCCE, speaking on the code of conduct for political parties and directive principles of state policy called for attitudinal change so that Ghana would continue to enjoy peace.

He called on political parties to avoid inflammatory and foul language which could create violence and instead sell their messages to convince Ghanaians on why they should vote for them.

