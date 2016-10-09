T-TEL holds third stakeholder forum on draft curriculum framework

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - `The Ministry of Education under its Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) programme has held its third stakeholder forum on the review of the national teacher education curriculum framework.

Aimed at providing a curriculum framework which provides the key elements of pre-service teacher education curricula and also to serve as a basis for the review of the Diploma in Basic Education (DBE) curriculum, the framework is in its final draft, and will be presented to the ministry of education after it is finalised.

Mr Akwasi Addae-Mensah, National Programme Manager of T-TEL, said the programme was close to achieving these aims and its mandate of supporting the transformation of Colleges of Education to become tertiary centres of excellence and to fully implement the requirements of the Colleges of Education Act (Act 847).

He said most teacher training institutions in the country currently use different curriculums and this means that there was no framework with each of trained teachers, thus the new framework will ensure standardization of the curriculum.

The framework covers four key areas: pedagogic knowledge, content knowledge, supported practice and language studies, which will be infused with cross-cutting issues such as equity and inclusivity to inspire learning among students.

Mr. Addae- Mensah said it was working to ensure that there will a working document that can be introduced by next academic year.

Dr Emmanuel Newman, who represented Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, the Minister of Education and the National Council for Tertiary Education, said well trained teachers are main requirements needed to attain the national educational goals.

'A well trained teacher will awaken joy in learning and stimulate creative expression and knowledge in his or her pupils. He or she does this by opening the minds and touching the hearts of the people' the Minister said.

She said giving all children the right to a good education through well-trained qualified teachers in all schools, irrespective of their location, was the biggest investment the country can make in the lives of its children.

She said there is the need to build solid foundations at the early grades to ensure that children are able to read, write and do simple arithmetic.

Prof Opoku Agyeman said preparing teachers for quality education in the country required policies and practices which would raise the profile and status of teachers to attract the highest calibre of candidates and pledged the Ministry's support for the review process and the institutionalisation of the revised curriculum that will be produced.

Mr Charles Ahedor-Tsegah, who chaired the forum, urged participants in the educational sector to demand accountability from all actors to ensure effective implementation of the framework.

'We are moving from business as usual to business unusual', he said.

