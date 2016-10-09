Energy Bank working to meet the needs of private banking clients

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - Energy Bank Ghana says it would continue to work with legal and accountancy firms to deliver solutions in the area of wealth preservation and transfer for its private banking customers.

It will also work with tax consultants to proffer solutions on taxation and related issues of importance to private banking clients.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a cocktail for private banking clients to mark the bank's customer week celebration, Mrs Christiana Olaoye, Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Energy Bank, said the bank was in the business of providing solutions to challenges confronting them.

'We will in future establish customer engagements with our Private Banking clients to share insights regarding issues in this areas,' she said.

She said Energy bank's private banking service is a one-stop shop that meets all the banking needs of our high net worth individuals, offering a full range of banking services, complemented by e-banking services and products, guide by the promise to support your aspirations,' she said.

Mrs Olaoye also announced that in the bank's quest to become a stronger player in the retail banking space, it has reviewed its business model to cater for the various banking publics.

'We have also strengthened our service delivery points to effectively reach all of our banking customers,' she said.

She said the bank was working on technology -enabled products and services that would be instrumental to its goal of improving financial inclusion throughout out the country.

Throwing more light on the customer week celebration she said the week was dedicated to celebrating the bank's private banking customers.

She said the bank's objective for private banking was to provide financial solutions that would facilitate wealth creation and preservation.

Nana Akua Otchere, Head of Private Banking, Energy Bank, said the bank would continue to tailor products and services to meet the changing needs of customers.

'We are enhancing our private banking business by introducing sophisticated and state-of-the-art solutions to meet the diverse financial needs and interests of our high net worth clients,' she said.

Energy Bank began full scale banking operations in Ghana in 2011 after acquiring a class 1 universal banking license.

GNA