McOttley donates $6000 to hole-in-heart patient

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - McOttley Holdings has donated $6000 to support the surgical operation of Abdul Kadri Umar, a four year-old hole-in-heart patient at the Korle Bu Children's Hospital.

The donation follows a news report on Light TV early this year, calling on corporate institutions and individuals to come to the aid of little Abdul.

Mrs Happy Forson, Managing Director of McOttley Capital, in a statement issued to the GNA, said the donation was part of its commitment to give back to society and showed its dedication to financially empower the vulnerable.

'We have already supported a number of medical situations and will continue to support the vulnerable as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility', she said, adding that this formed part of McOttley's third anniversary celebration program.

A year ago little Abdul was diagnosed with the heart condition. This made him vulnerable to severe infections and life threatening crisis, preventing him from actively playing with his peers as he was confined to his hospital bed for several months.

Mariam Kadri, Abdul's mother, expressed her gratitude to McOttley Holdings for the charitable act and prayed God's blessings over the company.

She said since Abdul's heart condition and subsequent admission at the hospital occurred, the family has endured many challenges.

'We will remain eternally grateful to McOttley Holdings for its timely intervention' - said Mariam Kadri.

Mr Anthony Akweatea Mensah, Director of McOttley Money Lending, Head of Group Human Resource- Mr Owusu Mensah Abunyewa, and other senior managers were present at the donation.

McOttley Holdings over the years has demonstrated its corporate responsibility through several projects such as donations to the June 3rd Flood victims and the Dzorwulu Special School amongst others.

McOttley Holdings Limited is an international award winning holding company with subsidiaries such as McOttley Capital, McOttley Money Lending and McOttley Properties. It has interest in areas such as commodity trading, logistics, international corporate finance advisory, International Real Estate Advisory, etc.

GNA