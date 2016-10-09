Learn to be good winners and losers, politicians told

By A. B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Oct. 9, GNA - Reverend Monsignor Anthony Kornu, Vicar General of the Ho Diocese of the Catholic Church, has called on politicians to know that they may win or lose in an election and hence the need to be magnanimous in victory or defeat.

He asked them to pay good attention to avoiding troubles and how to keep the peace in the country as against being obsessed with winning the elections.

Monsignor Kornu was addressing a recent public forum organized by Let My Vote Count Alliance-(LMVCA), in Ho on 'Ensuring credible elections, the role of electorates.'

He said elections were governed by rules and regulations and charged the citizenry and political parties to play the electoral game by the rules as set by the Electoral Commission.

Monsignor Kornu said it was increasingly becoming evident that some people were adopting an unwholesome culture of playing the politics game outside prescribed rules and this must change to ensure credible polls in the December elections.

He urged the public to get acquainted with the regulations of the Electoral Commission, especially the electoral reforms, towards transparent, free and fair elections.

Monsignor Kornu said it was an obligation on the citizenry to ensure that there was no cheating at the polls and urged the public to rise to that responsibility.

Justice Emile Short, a former Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, (CHRAJ), called on the electorates to desist from demanding or accepting money and items from politicians to vote for them.

He said the practice was illegal and could land the giver and the taker in trouble.

Madam Kathleen Addy, a social activist, said it is important for the citizenry to work towards peace to save the country from crossing over to violence.

She said there is the need to for the electorates to be vigilant and involved in the electoral process.

Madam Addy urged the electorates to make informed choices at the polls based on credibility and integrity.

Mr David Asante, Convener, LMVCA, said credibility of the polls went beyond issuing of statements by individuals and groups and called for active participation by all stakeholders.

