Government is committed to reviving the Obuasi mine - Veep

Obuasi (A/R), Oct. 9, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has said government is committed to see to the revival of the Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine.

He said the effort of government to reactivate the Obuasi mine was to create jobs for the people.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said this when he addressed hundreds of NDC supporters at a joint campaign launch for the party's parliamentary candidates for Obuasi East and West constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Ofori Agyemang Boadi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi and Mr John Alexander Ackon, the Ashanti Regional Minister, are the NDC parliamentary candidates respectively for the two constituencies.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said the mine is very crucial to the agenda of government and it would provide practical measures to rejuvenate the mine's operation, adding that 'the mine is at the heart of the president'.

'We will make the Obuasi mine attractive so that it can create jobs for the people' he said.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also entreated the electorates to vote massively for President Mahama and the party's parliamentary candidates to ensure that the party retains power in the December elections.

He said President Mahama over the years has demonstrated that he is a capable leader who delivers on every work that is given to him.

Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Ashanti Regional Minister, speaking at the function, said the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo cannot be compared with President Mahama.

He said President Mahama has a proven track record and experience both as President and Vice President of Ghana.

Dr Sarpong, who is also the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Nhyiaeso constituency, expressed the hope that the track record of President Mahama delivering on his promises would reflect positively in the outcome of the December elections.

'We have done so much in the last four years and this will win Mahama the seat again', he said.

He urged the electorates in the area to vote massively for the NDC to continue with its developmental agenda.

Mr John Ackon, on his part, recounted the achievements of the government in Obuasi and its environs.

He said government's provision of infrastructure like schools and water among others was outstanding.

He said the Obuasi-Kumasi road has been awarded to a contractor and soon work would start on the project.

Mr Boadi also recounted the numerous developmental projects undertaken by government in the Obuasi municipality.

He urged electorates to vote for President Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates to bring more development to the area.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also introduced the NDC's Parliamentary Candidates for Obuasi and West, Mr Ofori Agyemang Boadi, and Mr John Alexander Ackon respectively to the crowd.

GNA