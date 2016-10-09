Ignore Tema Stool's publication about me, Klangon Mantse

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Oct 8, GNA - Nii Bortey Klan, Klangon Mantse, has asked the public to ignore some publications challenging his legitimacy as a chief in the Klangon area.

Nii Klan said the public especially, residents of Klangon in the Tema Metropolis should see the publication as an attempt to tarnish his image and therefore should ignore it and go about their businesses peacefully.

The Tema Traditional Council in the Tuesday, October 4, 2016 edition of the Daily Graphic published that Nii Klan who is a native of Nungua could not be a chief of Klangon as according to the Council, the area was an extension of the Tema Stool.

In a reaction to the publication, he told the Ghana News Agency that Klangon was not an extension of Tema stool but rather belonged to the people of Nungua.

He explained that the fact that Klangon was under the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) does not mean traditionally it is part of the Tema Stool.

Nii Klan added that Nungua lands include Lashibi, Klangon, Adjei Kojo, Santeo, Suncity Borteman and Sakumono village.

He therefore advised the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) not to use the political demarcation or the Tema Development Corporation's (TDC) acquisition area to claim lands that do not belong to them.

On the issue of the decision of TTC to seek the annulment of his gazetting, the chief said that was not possible as he was lawfully selected, installed and gazetted by National House of Chiefs as number 500 in 2003.

