Accra Floods Ahead Of NPP Manifesto Launch

Several parts of Accra including roads leading to the Trade Fair centre where the biggest opposition party NPP is launching its manifesto today have flooded.

The flooding has been caused by a sustained rainfall which started early Sunday morning.

According to Starr News' Elvis Adjetey the main road to the trade fair centre stretching to the Zenith university college area are all flooded.

He added, however, that thousands of supporters of the party have defied the rains and converged at the premises awaiting the lunch of their manifesto.

The NPP is launching its manifesto and campaign for the 2016 elections today.

The event which will be chaired by former President John Kufuor will bring together NPP faithful from across the country.

The party will, through its assigned officials, take the supporters through the highlights of the key policy alternatives they have developed as an opposition party.

Flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other key executives of the elephant family will attend the event which will be followed with a rally.

A session of dialogue will also take place between party executives and selected bodies including the diplomatic corps and civil society organisations.

