Former President, John Kufour has said the New Patriotic Party is ready and determined to wrest power from the governing National Democratic Congress after 8 years of being in opposition.

Kufour said an NPP-led government will accelerate the country's development to the level of developed countries in the world.

Speaking at the party's manifesto launch in Accra , ex-president Kufour said the NPP's manifesto contained plans the party is committed to implementing when it is voted into power on December 7.

“We are determined and ready to take over the reins of the government of Ghana to steer it once more to the heights of development and prosperity as we once did,” he said.

“Our mission this time will be to accelerate the nation's development into the mainstream of developed countries of the world on sustainable basis,” he added.

Thousands of party supports from across the country have gathered at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre as the party launches its election manifesto.

The New Patriotic Party, led by flagbearer Nana Akufo Addo is looking to unseat President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress who is also seeking reelection for a second term in office.

Rains threaten launch

A heavy downpour in the capital today [Sunday] threatened the launch of the manifesto as organizers were forced to halt the event setup.

Thousands of supports however defied the weather and made their way to the venue to witness the official launch of the election document.

‘Business booming’

Meanwhile, scores of traders at the venue are making big sales on their products at the venue.

Party paraphernalia were in high demand as some traders cashed in on the Kalyppo craze trending on social media .

A photo of the flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, sipping the Kalyppo drink went viral on social media and was mocked by political opponents but supporters turned what was meant to be a troll to a campaign that has enjoyed a lot of support from many Ghanaians including NPP bigwigs who posted photos of themselves drinking Kalyppo in a show of support for Nana Addo.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana