NPP 2016 manifesto launch underway [Photos]

The 2016 manifesto launch of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is underway at the Trade Fair centre in Accra, with a special stakeholders meeting on the side-lines.

The programme is being presided over by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The acting Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, assured that the launch will not see a litany of promises; but solutions to Ghana's problems.

“We are coming out with solutions to the problems that will bring hope; and bring back the smiles on the faces of Ghanaians,” he said.

He expressed the hope that this manifesto launch will be the first step in a journey that “will bring to an end the rot in our system, create jobs and bring positive change.”

The launch is expected to be followed by a major political rally, which, according to the party, will be opened to all members of the general public.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana